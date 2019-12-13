AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing mother and her 2-week-old daughter.

Police said they are looking for Heidi Broussard, 33, and Margot Carey.

Police described Broussard as a white woman who is five feet, three inches tall and 150 pounds. She has long, dark hair with highlights, police said.

Police said Carey is a white infant that is about seven pounds, seven ounces and 22 inches long.

According to APD, they were last seen dropping off a child at Cowan Elementary School on Thursday around 7:30 a.m. That school is located at 2817 Kentish Drive in southwest Austin.

Police believe Broussard and Carey went back to their residence near West William Cannon and South First Street, but they have not been seen or heard from since.

APD

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call APD.

