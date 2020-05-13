New Austin PD policy requires officer-involved shooting video be released within 60 days

Officials said the new policy is aimed at transparency.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police will begin releasing video from police shootings within 60 days under a new policy signed by Chief Brian Manley.

The new practice goes against years of tradition by the department, which has withheld such information until an investigation is complete.

Now, the videos will be released while an investigation is pending, with only a few exceptions.

The new orders states it "reflects the Austin Police Department's commitment to fostering greater public trust by increasing transparency with respect to the operations of the department and community it serves."

Under the new policy, body camera, dash camera and any bystander video the department has in its possession will be released. The policy also includes the release of audio, including 911 calls and radio transmissions.

The policy says that officials may delay the release, but only in cases where the safety of people involved is jeopardized; when it may jeopardize confidential informants or investigative techniques; or to protect the constitutional rights of the accused.

If Chief Manley decides to not release the information, he must provide a specific reason.

"The reasons may not be general," the policy says. "They must have a factual basis and be specific to an individual case. For example, investigators have identified but not yet been able to interview a key witness to the incident."

This new policy comes after a fatal officer-involved shooting in late April.