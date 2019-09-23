AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police need the public's assistance in the search for 80-year-old Alfredo Gonzales.

Police said Gonzales is a 5-foot-8-inch, 170 pound Hispanic man with a mild intellectual disability. Gonzales has brown eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 207 W. Odell St. wearing a blue striped shirt and blue jeans walking with a red walker.

Austin PD

Law enforcement officials believe Gonzales' disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.

