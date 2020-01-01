AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in July 2019.

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing elderly man.

The APD said Martin "Earl" Beaty, 79, was reported missing on Jan. 1, 2020, at 3 a.m. He was last seen leaving his residence on the 10300 block of Morado Cove. He is believed to be driving a silver, 2007 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with a matching silver camper top, license plate number BV2-1619.

Beaty is described as a white man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with blond/gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-green, quilted zip-up jacket, faded blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He could also be wearing glasses.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 immediately. The missing persons unit can also be reached at 512-974-5250 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Austin Police Department

