'America is tired of hearing these stories' | Attorneys call for prosecution of 3 APD officers involved in Anthony Franklin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — On Jan. 15, Austin police received multiple 911 calls of shots fired in the downtown area. Officers found one victim who survived.

A few minutes later, three officers riding in a utility vehicle said they found a man, Anthony Franklin, who fit the description of the shooter. Police directed Franklin to drop his gun, but said he began running away, leading one of the officers to follow him.

When they arrived to Colorado Street, police said Franklin ran onto the porch of a building. When he jumped off and fell to the ground, that's when all three officers fired their weapons, as seen in body camera footage.

Franklin was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. Now attorneys for his family are calling for the officers' arrest and prosecution.

"You don't shoot a man in the back, especially when he's down on the ground. That's exactly what happened," said civil rights attorney Harry Daniels.

Daniels is calling for justice for Franklin's family.

"Mr. Franklin [has] 3 daughters. When they're of age, they're going to see their father ... they're going to see their father, being killed, murdered, shot," Daniels said.

When asked if Franklin was ever identified as the "original shooter," the attorneys say they haven't seen any evidence.

"What we're talking about in this incident is a man who was no longer a threat to anybody, including himself. He was not a threat to the officers," said Bakari Sellers with Strom Law Firm.

The lawyers say they'll be filing a suit over the next few weeks against the City of Austin. They're also calling for the arrest and prosecution of the three officers involved: Kelby Radford, Ryan Rawlins and Jacob Bowman.

"I know America is tired of hearing these stories, week after week. But they're going to keep hearing them until changes are made," said Nathaniel Mack with Mack Law Firm.

All three officers have been placed on administrative duty while the investigation continues.

