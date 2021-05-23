Austin police searching for man who fell asleep in the bed of a truck that was later stolen

Luis Balderas Garcia left Club Lobos early Sunday morning, then got into the bed of a truck and fell asleep. The truck was later stolen with him still in the back.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man believed to possibly be in danger.

Luis Balderas Garcia, 22, was reported missing on Sunday just after 11 a.m. He was last seen exiting Club Lobos, located at 9601 N. Interstate 35 northbound service road at 5:37 a.m. Sunday.

After he left the club, Balderas Garcia got into the bed of a truck and fell asleep. While he was still asleep in the truck bed, the truck was stolen and the suspects drove off with him still asleep in the back. No contact has been made with Balderas Garcia since the incident occurred and, given the circumstances, police are concerned for his well-being.

Balderas Garcia is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black and blue T-shirt, red baseball cap, black jeans and black boots.

The truck is a gray 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 with the license plate PNF8971. The truck has chrome wheels and door handles with a decal reading "Gonzales" on the front windshield and decals reading "Antrax" on both sides.

If you see Balderas Garcia, call 911 immediately. You can also submit tips on the Austin PD app.

