AUSTIN -- An Austin man has been charged with manslaughter after punching a man in the head out of what a witness described as jealousy, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Jeffrey Robinson and his friend were walking from the 7-Eleven at Burnet Road and U.S. 183 toward a Chili's parking lot on June 29 when police said the incident happened. Robinson's friend later told police that she and Robinson previously lived together and had been physical in the past, the affidavit said. The friend told police that as they approached the parking lot, she noticed her friend, a man who Austin police have yet to identify.

She told Robinson, "Oh, there's [the victim]," the affidavit said. Robinson allegedly responded, "You want him too?" The friend told police "she took this as though Robinson was somehow jealous of the victim even though she had no romantic history with [the victim]," the affidavit said.

The friend told police Robinson then punched the victim "without any provocation" in the side of his head while he was sitting down. The friend said the punch caused the victim to go unconscious for about five minutes. She said that as she called police, Robinson walked away from the scene.

When officers responded to the incident, they spoke with the victim, who said he didn't know why he was attacked and said, "I didn't say nothing. He came across the bridge and hit me ... I was just sitting there and dude came up and clobbered me."

The victim was taken to a hospital that night before he was pronounced clinically brain dead on July 1. According to the affidavit, medical staff said the victim "suffered a subdural hematoma resulting in a brain bleed from his injury which led to his death."

Robinson has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. He is currently in the Travis County Jail on a $50,000 bond, online records show.

Editor's Note: An original version of this story identified the assault victim. His name has been removed, pending a release from Austin police that his next of kin has been notified.

© Exclusive to KVUE