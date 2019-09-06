AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man accused of discharging a firearm during an automatic car wash allegedly told the business owner he was “having a bad day.”

The man was arrested on Friday night at the Jurassic Car Wash at 4809 South Congress Ave. around 9:45 p.m.

The car wash owner told police he heard possible shots fired inside the car wash, an affidavit states. He found Erick Rodriguez, 26, had exited his vehicle while the wash was still in service.

“I’m having a bad day,” Rodriguez said, according to the document. “I just discharged my firearm.”

The round went through the bottom left interior of the driver’s side, according to police.

Police later found a 9mm handgun in the front passenger seat next to a loaded magazine with five rounds.

Rodriguez allegedly told police he believed the gun’s safety was engaged when he pulled the trigger.

He has been charged with discharge of a firearm and was held on a $3,000 bond.

