AUSTIN — Cody Wilson, the Austin man who owns controversial 3D-printed gun company Defense Distributed, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, an affidavit obtained by KVUE reveals.

Austin police confirmed Wilson, who is not in custody, is not believed to be in the United States as of Wednesday.

During a forensic interview with the Center with Child Protection on Aug. 27, the victim told counselors she met Wilson through the website, SugarDaddyMeet.com. Court documents show Wilson used the profile, "Sanjuro," and told the victim that he was a "big deal." During the conversation, he also identified himself as "Cody Wilson." Police said the two exchanged cell phone numbers and continued their conversations using the Apple iMessage service on her phone.

The victim told police that on Aug. 15, she and Wilson met in person in the parking lot of Bennu Coffee on 515 South Congress Ave. Court documents show Wilson showed up in a black Ford Edge four door sports utility vehicle with a license plate that matches one registered to Wilson's business, Defense Distributed. Court documents show there was surveillance video of this meeting.

The victim then told police that Wilson took her to the Archer Hotel at 3121 Palm Way. Surveillance cameras captured the two using the valet service, in the lobby and in the elevator.

The victim also said Wilson took her to room 718 where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Afterwards, she said he paid her $500.

During a press conference Wednesday, Austin police said Wilson's last known location was in Taipei, Taiwan. Officials added that before Wilson left the U.S., the victim's friend notified him that the victim was talking to police about the sexual assault. Wilson also missed a scheduled flight back to the U.S., according to Austin police.

Wilson is not in custody, but Austin police said they are working with national and international law enforcement officers to locate him.

Wilson said at a press conference in August that, despite a federal judge's order to block access to the files on the company's website, he is selling the gun blueprints by emailing them and by mailing them on USB drives. Wilson said this is a secure way of communication that was not included in the judge's order.

“Everyone in America who wants these files will get them, and they’re allowed to name their own price at our website," Wilson said.

During the press conference, Wilson also said he's "happy to be the iTunes of downloadable guns.”

Austin police said if you have any information regarding this case, call 512-472-TIPS.

