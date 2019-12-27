AUSTIN, Texas — Austin mother Heidi Broussard will be laid to rest Saturday in Louisiana. The mother was found dead at a Houston home days after her and her daughter, Margot Carey, went missing.

Broussard, 33, and Carey were first reported missing on Dec. 12. Broussard's body was later discovered inside the trunk of a vehicle in Houston and Carey was found alive.

According to Broussard's obituary, she loved animals and had been applying to further her education to become a veterinary technician and was a light to everyone she met.

"She loved listening to music, singing and dancing," her obituary says. "Her spirit brightened every room she entered, her smile and laughter brightened the day and her heart and guidance lifted countless many. Even as a child, Heidi was the welcoming friend, the neighborhood 'herd of kids' place to gather. She had a servant’s heart, and everyone was her 'best friend.'"

RELATED:

Funeral arrangements for Heidi Broussard made for Saturday in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Baby Margot reunited with father after her mother was found strangled in Houston

Broussard was a woman of faith, the obituary states.

"Heidi also had overwhelming faith in the Lord and 'saw God as Love.' During her younger years, she was an active member of Abundant Life Fellowship, church camp and youth group," the obituary says. "She was a member of Life Church of Austin and found comfort in raising Silas in the church and had already attended her first Sunday with Margo."

Broussard's "close friend" has been arrested and charged in connection to Broussard's death. Magen Fieramusca has been charged with kidnapping and tampering of evidence.

RELATED:

Magen Fieramusca set to make first court appearance on Jan. 2

‘Close friend’ of missing Austin mom found dead booked in jail, was plotting to take her baby: Sources

A source told KVUE Fieramusca had been plotting to take Carey away from Broussard. Fieramusca was reportedly with Broussard while she was giving birth to Carey. Law enforcement sources said Fieramusca was also pretending to pregnant at the same time as Broussard.

A wake will be held in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. before a funeral on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. They will then leave the funeral home for Highland Memory Gardens in Lake Charles.

You can read Broussard's full obituary online.

WATCH: Timeline: Friend arrested after Austin woman's death

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'She would put her boys before everything': Boyfriend remembers woman, unborn child killed on Christmas Day

What is a regional AMBER Alert and why doesn't it activate alerts on your cell phone?

Regional AMBER alert issued for 4-year-old abducted in southwest Austin