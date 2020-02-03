AUSTIN, Texas — An art installation that caught on fire brought Austin police officers to city hall Monday morning at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to a police report.

When officers arrived, they found the large sculpture of a grackle that sits outside Austin City Hall was "fully engulfed," according to the police report.

The report also stated Austin Fire Department were able to put the fire out.

Police said a person was witnessed lighting the sculpture on fire with a lighter and was taken into custody.

Photos posted on Austin's subreddit detailed what remained of the burnt sculpture.

The artist of the sculpture took to Twitter on Monday.

"I’m heartbroken. Ganador is in ashes. I don’t know any of the details as it is an ongoing investigation," the sculpture's artist tweeted.

Video shared with KVUE captured the scene as the grackle sculpture was "fully engulfed," as the police report stated.

The Austin Fire Department is investigating the incident.

