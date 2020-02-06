List: Black-owned Austin-area businesses you can support

AUSTIN, Texas — The Black Lives Matter movement continues to be as important as ever, and many Austinites descended upon downtown streets to partake in protests.
If you're looking for another way you can make a positive impact in the community, you can take action by supporting black-owned businesses in your area. We've made it a little easier for you by providing a list of black-owned businesses in the Austin area.
If you know of any other black-owned businesses not included on this list, email kvuedigital@kvue.com.
Austin-area black-owned businesses you can support:
Restaurants/bars/etc.
- 7-Eleven - Round Rock
- 11 Degrees Daiquiri
- Aster's Ethiopian Restaurant
- Anything's Baked Potato
- Aura Rainwater
- Baby Greens
- B.B. Treats
- Bahadi's Chicken and Lounge
- Big Belly BBQ Co.
- Big Easy Bar & Grill
- Bird Bird Biscuit
- Burgerlicious Food Truck
- Cajun Skillet
- Christen's Gourmet Pralines
- County Boyz Fixins
- Crimson Creek Smokehouse
- Cumberbatch Sweet Tater Torte
- Da Slice
- Davis Grocery & Bar-B-Q
- Dia's Market
- Dirty Glove Midwest BBQ
- Down South CaJJun Eats
- Down South Texas BBQ
- Elite Sweets
- Emojis Grilled Cheese
- Fowler's Smokin Soul Food
- Fusion Chamber
- Gigi's Cupcakes (The Cupcake Guys)
- Gossip Shack
- Habesha Ethiopian
- Hanover's 2.0
- Hoover's Cooking
- Island Fork
- Iwayne’s Caribbean Kitchen
- J. Leonardi's Barbeque
- JP's Pancake Company
- Kowon Bakery
- Krab Kingz
- Kreyol Korner Caribbean Cuisine
- Krack of Dawn Kafe
- Les Bobos Crepes
- Libation Station ( Daiquiris and drinks in Manor)
- Lillie Mae's Comfort Food (Manor)
- Lil Mama's Kitchen (Pflugerville)
- LoveTressStudio512
- Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-b-que
- Luv Fats Ice Cream
- Make My Day Italian Ice
- Me & the Bees Lemonade
- Midtown Live Sports Bar
- Mississippi Mike's BBQ & Catering
- Mr. Catfish & More
- My Granny's Kitchen
- New Awlins Cajun Cafe
- Niella Catering
- Ninja Pig
- Noble Delights Bakery
- Oatmeal & Company
- One People's Kitchen
- Paradise On Ice
- R&B's Steak and Fries
- Redd's Table
- Roland's Soul Food
- Sam's BBQ
- Sans Bar
- Sassy's Vegetarian Soul Food
- Sharic's Sweets (Round Rock)
- Snack Room (Round Rock)
- Soul Popped Popcorn
- Sweet Bites
- Sweet Shack Candy Shop
- Suga's Cakery
- Taco Boss mobile food truck service
- Taste of Ethiopia
- The Cook's Nook
- The Rolling Rooster
- Tony's Jamaican Food
- Wine Sensation (In Round Rock)
- Wasota Vegan Paradise
- Wild Magnolias Cafe
- Winston's Kitchen
- Word of Mouth Caterings
- Y'all's Cafe
Retail
- Aces Jiu Jitsu Club
- Altatudes (Clothing)
- Ashes, THE Cigar Lounge
- Austin Vape and Smoke
- Be Beadiful Jewelry
- Black Butterfly Bath & Body
- Black Pearl Books
- Boxed N Fashion (opening June 7)
- BR Fashion Line
- Brown Book Box
- But Make It Cute (Etsy)
- Capital CBD American Shaman
- Caribreoso Flavour Boutique (Organic and natural seasonings)
- Central Texas Gun Works
- Chak Therapy (Candles and bathing essentials)
- Custom Essentials ATX
- Divine Culture Clothing
- Dope Crochet
- Down South Cajun Eats
- GeNell Sew Boutique
- Grassroots Harvest
- Illusion By Elania (Lashes and facials)
- JazzyChica (Accessory boutique)
- J.C. Fashions Men's Wear
- Jeany's Ginger Elixir
- JSC's Waist Beads
- Lazydaze (CBD Cafe)
- Lufrays (soy candles, wax melts and reed diffusers)
- Kicking It ATX (Sneakers)
- KynKia (Skincare and hair products made from essential oils)
- Marlow's Fitness
- MJ Wood Co (Handcrafted home decor)
- Moneé Elizabeth (Handcrafted jewelry)
- Nature's Hidden Treasures (Natural skin and hair products)
- New Origin Shop (Gifts, jewelry and clothing)
- Oatmeal & Company
- Ode To My Mama Apparel
- Pain Stoppers Inc. (CBD line)
- PhysiqueTreats
- Private Stock (Clothing)
- RoyalCanna LLC (CBD)
- Sankofa Imports (African clothing, home decor, jewelry and more)
- SD & Co.(Home decor and accessories)
- Shavanthe
- Social Justice Jewelry
- Sweetniz Cake Shop
- Thrifted Feels
- The Coy Collection
- The Ville Nutrition
- Treasure City Thrift
- U4UDesigns (African-inspired apparel and accessories)
- Uwakstar Designs (Handmade bags and accessories)
- Wigglez~N~Gigglez (Children's clothing)
- Your CBD Store Leander
- ZODI'X Cigar Lounge
Nails/Hair/Beauty
- Afro Beauty and Braids (In Pflugerville)
- Amara Lashes
- Arched Beauty (Microblading and makeup)
- Barbershop At Midtown
- Beaute Studio Esthetics
- Bleu Nail Cafe
- Braids by CeCe
- Braids by Jess
- Brittany’s Boutique Natural Hair Salon
- Cal's Beauty Supply and Salon
- Cocoa Lash Beauty Bar (Lash extensions and lifts)
- Custom Fashions by Barbara/E'Lyshet Designs (Pflugerville)
- Divine Luxury Spa (Skincare)
- Divine Luxury Bath and Body
- EleMINT (Facials)
- Flawlessly Faced (Microblading)
- Fur Pet Care
- Glam Beauty Bar
- Glam Hair Only
- Goddess Hair Braiding
- GorJess Skincare (Facials and waxing)
- Hair Chic'ness Hair Salon (Round Rock)
- Hair by Monia
- Ideal Barbershop
- In Her Love (Spa and womb wellness boutique)
- Keesh Cosmetics
- Lash Lab 512
- Locs of Amor Studio (Pflugerville)
- LoveTress Studio
- Makeup by Talisha Kaye
- Nails by Michele
- OH TIFF! Nail Lacquer
- Transformations by Melanie Ford
- The Oh Honey Co.
- Rejuvenate Bath & Body
- Roxy Brows
- Sherryl's Cuts
- Sistah Sistah Beauty Supply (Cedar Park)
- Slayville
- Twinsetter Cosmetics
- Winx Couture Lashes
- X'Clusive Hair Studio (San Marcos)
Services
- African American Youth Harvest Foundation
- Amanda Reid Designs (Calligraphy)
- A New Entry, Inc. (Affordable residential treatment services)
- Anointed Wheels Transportation (Mobile detailing, pressure washing and lawn care)
- Ashe Arts Austin (Performing arts)
- Austin Socialite
- Ball Hard Player Development
- Bea Baylor Coaching (Small business coaching)
- Bennett Connection Talent Agency
- Best Food Trucks Austin (Food truck booking for corporate events)
- Beyachance Photography, LLC (Wedding photographer)
- Black Austin Tours
- Black Makers Market (Connects local vendors together)
- Black Women in Business
- BME Consulting (Credit repair)
- Bob's Tax Teachers
- C3 Studios (Photography and DJ)
- Cater to Mom (Postpartum recovery)
- CMD & Associates (National recruiting firm)
- Conscious Coven (Healing, meditation and more)
- CrossFit South Lamar
- CW Sewing & Alterations
- Double Em Fitness
- Dr. RJ life coach
- Elissa I. Henry Law Firm
- Encore ATX (Urban events)
- Energies Balanced (Yoga)
- EP Photography
- Eric Coleman Photography
- Events Unleashed (Award-winning wedding planning)
- FalseNin9 (Coaching for soccer development)
- Felicia Reed Photography
- Franklin Hudson Golf
- Free Your Fitness 24 (Personal training)
- Grow Your Love Space (Spiritual growth)
- Hai Tarot (Tarot reading)
- Heritage AutoHaus (Auto repair, specializing in German vehicles)
- Hill Country Outdoors (One-stop shop for things to do in Austin)
- HomeSeekers Realty
- HurryBack Catering
- Interwoven Doula Care
- Ibekwe Law (Estate planning)
- iTrain Sports Performance (Youth sports performance in Round Rock)
- Ivelisse Designs (Calligraphy and art)
- Jaclor Cleaning (Cleaning and general contracting)
- Kayla: All Sparkles (Clarity consultant)
- KBG Welding
- Kevin Garner Photography
- Kiddie Express Train and Fire Truck Rental
- Kiwis Party (Balloons and entertainment for parties)
- Latitude PT (Modern movement-centered physical therapy)
- League of Rebels (Tailoring)
- Learning Junction Early Education Center (In Hutto)
- Managed by Dawn (Artist management)
- Martial Athletes
- Matthew Reid Films (Wedding videography)
- Merry Mascots & Party Rentals
- METSI Care (Primary care medical provider)
- Mommie Support Network (Helping moms be more confident as parents)
- OCPD Cleaning
- Outright Fitness (Personal training)
- ProntoWash Auto Spa
- Reset with K (Online women's wellness studio)
- RJ Orthodontics
- The Rose Project (Nonprofit)
- Rosa Rebellion (Platform for creative activism)
- Ryan Downs (Graphic design)
- Sadeizm (Dance studio)
- Scout Wild Awake (Doula and intuitive guide)
- Smart Push Academic Coaching (Tutoring for K-12, college and graduate courses)
- Sonya Jevette Guitar Lessons
- Straight Edge Landscaping
- Sweet Remedy Care Services
- A Teen's Perspective
- The Floral Fields (Food and wellness consulting)
- The O Homes (Real estate)
- Tia Boyd Photography
- Tierra Denae (Yoga teacher, marketing consultant and more)
- TJSN Photography
- TNC Services (Website design, hosting, and brand Development)
- Triple 4 Moving and Shipping Company
- TruFusion South Austin (Group fitness facility)
- Umoveit-WeCleanit Commercial Janitorial
- Vaughn Luciano Photography
- Veronica Williams (voice instructor)
- Vivian's Muse (boudoir photography by Julia Vie)
- Warren PDR LLC (Auto dent removal)
- Wiggles N Giggles (Child care)
- Woke Yoga Wellness
Dosh, the Austin-based cashback platform, will be offering its services at no costs to Austin-based, black-owned businesses for the month of June. Business owners wanting to participate can reach out to Cindy.Schulz@dosh.com.
