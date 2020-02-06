List: Black-owned Austin-area businesses you can support

If you know of any black-owned Austin businesses not included in this list, send them to kvuedigital@kvue.com.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Black Lives Matter movement continues to be as important as ever, and many Austinites descended upon downtown streets to partake in protests.

If you're looking for another way you can make a positive impact in the community, you can take action by supporting black-owned businesses in your area. We've made it a little easier for you by providing a list of black-owned businesses in the Austin area.

If you know of any other black-owned businesses not included on this list, email kvuedigital@kvue.com.

Austin-area black-owned businesses you can support:

Restaurants/bars/etc.

Retail

Nails/Hair/Beauty

Services

Dosh, the Austin-based cashback platform, will be offering its services at no costs to Austin-based, black-owned businesses for the month of June. Business owners wanting to participate can reach out to Cindy.Schulz@dosh.com.

