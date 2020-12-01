AUSTIN, Texas — According to a recent study from WalletHub, Austin is the best college town in the country!

The study ranked Austin No. 1 out of 415 cities overall, looking at 31 key indicators of academic, social and economic opportunities for students. In addition to its overall ranking, each college town got a ranking for "wallet friendliness," "social environment" and "academic and economic opportunities." Austin ranked second overall for social environment, No. 54 for academic and economic opportunities and No. 196 for wallet friendliness.

No other Texas city broke the overall top 10, but Houston was ranked No. 30. When the 415 cities were broken down by size – large, midsize and small – more Texas cities made an appearance in the study. Here's which ones appeared in each category:

Large : Dallas, San Antonio, Fort Worth, El Paso, Corpus Christi and Arlington

: Dallas, San Antonio, Fort Worth, El Paso, Corpus Christi and Arlington Midsize : Plano, McKinney, Carrollton, Waco, Killeen, Denton, Irving, McAllen, Amarillo, Lubbock, Laredo, Grand Prairie, Garland, Brownsville, Pasadena and Mesquite

: Plano, McKinney, Carrollton, Waco, Killeen, Denton, Irving, McAllen, Amarillo, Lubbock, Laredo, Grand Prairie, Garland, Brownsville, Pasadena and Mesquite Small: San Marcos, College Station, Pearland, Richardson, Edinburg, Huntsville, Bryan, Wichita Falls, Nacogdoches, Beaumont, Tyler, Abilene and San Angelo

The lowest-ranked town was Germantown, Maryland, home of Montgomery College.

