AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being struck by an airplane on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport the evening of May 7.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement the pilot of the Austin-bound flight reported seeing someone on the runway shortly after the Boeing 787 touched down.

"I believe there might be a person on the runway," the pilot said to Austin air traffic controllers, in audio provided by LiveATC.net.

"Where exactly do you see the man?," the air traffic controller asked the pilot, who responded, "They are behind us now."

The plane landed in Austin at 8:12 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the FAA, the driver of an airport operations vehicle later found the victim on the runway.

Southwest Airlines flight 1392 from Dallas "maneuvered to avoid an individual who became visible on runway 17R," the airline said in a statement. The plane had 53 passengers and five crew members on board.

Southwest Airlines said it is cooperating with local officials to investigate the incident.

The incident closed runway 17R for several hours before the crime scene was cleared around 1 a.m. Friday, May 8, and the airport was able to reopen the runway.

An airport official told KVUE the person was not authorized to be on the runway. KVUE also confirmed that no construction was happening on runway 17R on Thursday night.

The FAA is sending investigators to Austin to assist the Austin Police Department and other local agencies in the investigation.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, multiple units responded to the incident around 8:20 p.m.

EMS said medics pronounced the adult victim dead on the scene. Investigators say no suspicious activity is suspected.

