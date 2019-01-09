AURORA, Colo. —

Police were able to take into custody a hit-and-run driver responsible for the death of a pedestrian because he left his license plate behind at the crash scene, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The deadly wreck happened about 9:30 p.m. Saturday near East 6th Avenue and North Chambers Road, according to a press release. The pedestrian was crossing 6th Avenue outside of a crosswalk when he was hit, according to Lt. Jad Lanigan, commander of the Aurora police traffic bureau.

Officers tracked down the driver by looking up the address associated with his license plate, the release said. The driver was not identified, and it’s unclear what charges he might face.

The pedestrian, an adult male, died at the hospital. That person has also not been identified.

