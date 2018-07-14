NEW ORLEANS -- The Audubon Zoo is closed after a jaguar escaped its exhibit Saturday morning, attacking and killing six other animals.

Officials said around 7:20 a.m., an adult male jaguar escaped its habitat. The zoo was closed to the public at the time of the escape.

Staff and security were able to sedate the jaguar by 8:15 a.m., but authorities said four alpaca, an emu, and a fox who were in nearby habitats did not survive.

No people were injured, and the animal was secured in its night house, officials said.

"The animal care team is devastated by this tragic loss," said Frank Donze, Audubon Zoo communications specialist. "Today is a difficult day for the Audubon family."

Donze said a review will take place, as well as an investigation to find out how the jaguar escaped.

The zoo plans to reopen Sunday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

A press conference is scheduled outside of the Audubon Zoo at 1 p.m.

This story is developing and more information will be added as it is released.

