AT&T Center, other sporting arenas to get $2.7 million in COVID-19 modifications

Bexar County Commissioners gave the nod to assist Spurs Sports and Entertainment in adding COVID-19 protection for fans and guests.

SAN ANTONIO — When the AT&T Center finishes its first tour as a voting precinct, there will be other changes in store.

Bexar County Commissioners agreed to nearly $3 million in anti-COVID measures proposed by Spurs Sports and Entertainment's Community Arena Management, LTD.

"They were looking at ways of making the building safer so that folks could start to come back," David Marquez said.

Marquez is the Executive Director of Bexar County Economic and Community Development. He said the county allocated $2,213,260 for the AT&T Center.

"It's not just sports. It's the concerts," Marquez said. "It's every other thing that goes on there."

$1,200,000 goes to the Freeman Coliseum, and $418,000 will go to Toyota Field and the S.T.A.R. Soccer complex. The city of San Antonio owns half of the soccer location.

According to Marquez, the upgrades include thermometers, UV lighting disinfection, hand sanitizing stations, HVAC improvements, plexiglass, touchless restrooms, and concession modifications.

The contracts got signed on Tuesday. The money comes from the CARES Act, which means it must get spent by the end of the year.