SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for the thief or thieves who tried to steal an ATM early Tuesday morning.

Officers say the crooks hit the Chase Bank in the 10000 block of Wurzbach Road around 2 a.m. They used a truck and chain to rip the machine out of the ground. Officers found the machine face-down on the ground. They don’t think the thieves got any money out of it.

The crooks left the truck behind. Officers say the truck had been reported stolen in another part of town.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call SAPD.