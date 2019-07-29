SAN ANTONIO, Texas — At least one person has been 'seriously hurt' in a shooting that took place at an H-E-B in Northeast San Antonio, reps with the grocer have confirmed to KENS 5.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. at the H-E-B at Foster Road and F.M. 78.

Images from Chopper 5 showed a hectic scene with crime scene tape and multiple SAPD units positioned just outside of an entrance to the store. There was also an ambulance and at least one fire truck responding to the scene.

KENS 5 has a crew en route to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.