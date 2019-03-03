SAN ANTONIO, Texas — At least one person has been severely injured in a west-side house fire Saturday.

At least 16 San Antonio firefighter units were responding to the fire that was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of Stagecoach Lane.

One person was reportedly pulled from the structure and transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 6 p.m., firefighters were working to suppress the fire before doing a walk-through to search for any further victims.

It was not clear how the fire was started. Further details were not immediately available.