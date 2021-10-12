x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Astros beat White Sox 10-1 to clinch ALDS, advance to 5th straight ALCS

The Astros will host the Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Friday at Minute Maid Park.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) celebrates the final out against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. The Astros won 10-1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer, scored four times and stole a base, and the Houston Astros eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series.

Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman each hit a two-run double as the Astros advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year, bouncing back from Sunday night’s 12-6 loss with their usual relentless brand of baseball. Michael Brantley had three hits and two RBIs.

ALCS schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15 - at Minute Maid Park

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16 - at Minute Maid Park

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18 - at Fenway Park

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19 - at Fenway Park

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20 - at Fenway Park

RELATED: Astros-White Sox Game 4 of the ALDS postponed due to rainstorm

RELATED: White Sox stay alive, beat Astros 12-6 in Game 3 of ALDS

RELATED: White Sox reliever implies Astros may be stealing signs

History made (from Astros)

  • The Astros become just the second team in history to advance to five straight ALCS, matching the Oakland A’s of 1971-75. Notably, the A’s advanced to all five ALCS by winning their division only. The Astros have had to win an ALDS each year before advancing to the ALCS.
  • Overall in franchise history, the Astros have now advanced to the LCS eight times. The first three times were in the National League, advancing to the NLCS in 1980, 2004 and 2005. In the American League, they have advanced to the ALCS 2017-21.
  • With tonight’s win, Dusty Baker is now 11-6 (.647) in the postseason as Astros manager, which is the best win percentage all-time for an Astros skipper. Additionally, the Astros are now 15-5 in ALDS games since 2017.

Game 4 highlights

Chicago got on the board first when Gavin Sheets went deep in the bottom of the second. Jake Meyers was injured trying to get to it. Sox up, 1-0.

 

Credit: AP
Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers is attended to by teammates after being injured against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

In the third inning, Carlos Correa gave the Astros a 2-1 lead with a bases-loaded two-out double, making it 2-1 Astros.

Tucker got on to lead off the fourth inning and then stole second and third. He came home on a Martin Maldonado single, doubling Houston's lead. Jose Altuve followed with a single of his own, knocking Kopech out of the game.

Alex Bregman followed a Michael Brantley strikeout with a two-run double, giving Houston a 5-1 lead in the top of the fourth.

In the top of the sixth inning, Brantley drove in Chas McCormick, making it 6-1 Houston.

In the top of the seventh, Brantley drove in Altuve to make it a 7-1 Houston lead.

Altuve crushed a two-out, three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to make it 10-1 Astros.