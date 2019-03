SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department took down a major fire at a popular gay nightclub north of downtown Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at Club Essence around 8:40 am Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue near West Euclid Avenue and East Maple Street.

Two people were checked out by EMS at the scene for smoke inhalation.

It's unclear how the fire started. Arson personnel is investigating.

A shooting was reported at the same bar in January.