SAN ANTONIO — Two people are recovering after a stabbing and a shooting at an apartment complex on th northwest side late Wednesday night.

Police say it started as some sort of family disturbance at the Latitude Apartments near Wurzbach and Evers just before midnight.

A woman at the apartment was stabbed on her leg and a man was shot at least once in the shoulder.

They were both taken to University Hospital.

Police arrested the suspect in front of a shop on Wurzbach. No word yet on the charges the person will face.

