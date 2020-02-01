SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the deadly hit-and-run accident early Wednesday morning that killed a man and 14-year-old girl, and sent two other young victims to the hospital.

SAPD Spokesperson Mike Greene said those two other victims are in stable condition. Meanwhile, Cesar Gonzalez is being charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid after Greene said he was traveling at a "very high rate of speed" and crashed into the victims' van as it was pulling out of a driveway on Popkar and 24th Street.

Green called the incident a "very tragic case" but attributed the community for helping officers to make an arrest a day later.

"In this particular case we got a lot of cooperation from the people of San Antonio that helped us in this case," he said on Thursday afternoon.

Greene said Gonzalez was arrested around noon on Thursday without incident. It's unclear at this point if alcohol is a factor, but Greene added the suspect may have been a party earlier int he evening.

"His life hasn't even gotten started yet—so here's another life that has been ruined and, in my own opinion, by poor decision-making," Greene said.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Family in deadly hit-and-run: 'Heaven has gained two new angels'

RELATED: 'We always have bad accidents': After fatal hit and run, neighbor says too many people speed through Poplar Street

RELATED: Man, 14-year-old girl killed in hit and run accident on the west side