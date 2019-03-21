SAN ANTONIO — An arrest has been made in connection with the brutal carjacking and shooting of an Uber driver on the city's southwest side Thursday morning.

San Antonio Police arrested 18-year-old Jesus Jerimia Luna on charges of aggravated robbery Friday night.

Luna and another suspect who has not been arrested are accused of shooting and carjacking 51-year-old Kim Troy Williams in the 7400 block of New Laredo Highway shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Uber driver is fighting for his life after being shot twice in the abdomen.

One eyewitness told police he heard shots being fired and he looked up to see Williams stumble out of his car and head for the nearest business begging for help.

Police said the two robbers sped away in the victim's gray 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander. Police have not released the license plate number on the SUV.

It was a crime that left few clues.

"We don't really have a crime scene where that happened because it may have happened in the vehicle," Officer Carlos Ortiz said.

Witnesses told police the carjackers headed back to the area where they had been picked up.

Ortiz said "Two Hispanic suspects, one in a red hoodie, fled southbound from this location." Police confirm the trouble started at the corner of Loop 410 and Palo Alto, where Williams picked up the two suspects at a hotel.

What happened in the next few minutes and 11 miles is a mystery police hope to solve with technology. The hotel, a convenience store, and a restaurant were all scoured for clues.

"We're also looking to possibly see if there's any sort of video surveillance of the area that can help give us clues about the two suspects," Ortiz said.

At last check, the victim was in stable condition at the hospital and undergoing surgery.

An Uber spokesperson released the following statement: “We are terribly saddened by what’s been reported and our thoughts are with the driver and his family. We will work with police to help with their investigation.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the man's medical expenses. Click here to view the account.