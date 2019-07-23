SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have made an arrest in connection to the body found in the 1100 block of Mauermann Road Tuesday morning.

According to officials with SAPD, Gavino Vara has been arrested in connection to the death of the victim.

Witness told police that the victim was trying to break up and argument between individuals when Vara shot and killed him.

The crime took place in the 11600 block of Palo Alto Road, about four miles away from where the body was found, according to detectives with SAPD.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Chief William McManus said an officer found the body when responding to the area around 8 a.m. after reports came in of an abandoned Ford pickup truck. After determining the vehicle was not stolen, the officer returned to check the VIN number of the vehicle, which is when he discovered the body of a man in the bed.

The discovery of the body on the city's far south side was at least the 11th body found in 15 days in the San Antonio region.

"I do not want to alarm the public by even intimating that these murders have been connected," McManus said, referencing the other as-yet-unidentified bodies found this month and still being investigated. "As far as we know right now, everything points to the fact that they are not. If that were the case, I’d be the first one to let you know."

The victims in three of those other investigations revolving around other found bodies have yet to be identified, and arrests have yet to be made in four of them.

Check back with KENS5.com for updates.