SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection with the Sunday evening death of a teenager on Lake Palestine.

KYTX CBS19 Staff

RELATED: 14-year-old dies after being struck by boat on Lake Palestine

Jeffrey Hampton, 31, of Tyler, was taken into custody Monday morning for allegedly striking a 14-year-old Hispanic boy who was swimming and leaving the scene.

Smith County judicial records

The incident occurred at Lakeway Harbor off Texas Highway 155, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Hampton, who has a prior criminal history in Smith County, was charged with manslaughter and is being held in the Smith County Jail on $750,000 bond.

REPORTING A BOATING ACCIDENT

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the following action should be taken when reporting a boating accident.

When involved in a boating accident, the operator is required by Section 31.104 of the Parks and Wildlife Code to:

Render to other persons affected such assistance, as may be practicable and necessary in order to save them from or minimize any danger.

Give his/her name, address and identification of the vessel in writing to any person injured and to the owner of any property damaged in the collision, accident or other casualty.

Also according to Section 31.105 the accident must be reported to the department on or before the expiration of 30 days after the incident. The report should include a full description of the collision, accident or casualty in accordance with regulations established by the department.

It is the responsibility of each boat operator who is involved in an accident to contact TPWD or your nearest law enforcement agency if the accident:

Results in death (within 48 hours)

Injuries to a person requiring medical treatment beyond first aid

Causes damage to vessel(s) or property in excess of $2,000

To report an accident, contact your local game warden, local law enforcement agency or call TPWD's 24-hour police communications operator at (512) 389-4848.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.