KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department said a retired kindergarten teacher from Peebles Elementary School was charged with "indecency with a child sexual contact" for an incident that happened during the 2016-17 school year.

According to the arrest affidavit, a teacher at Peebles Elementary School told police on November 9, 2018, that one of her students said she was being sexually abused by a teacher.

During the investigation, the victim told detectives that Leonardo Casias had touched the front of his or her underwear from late August 2016 to the middle of January 2017, the affidavit said. The student said the teacher gave her candy not to tell anyone about the abuse, the affidavit said.

The Bell County District Attorney's Office reviewed the case on Tuesday, and the Poteet Police Department arrested Casias on Thursday. He was taken to Atascosa County Jail.

The school district said it condemns the behavior that has been alleged in the case.

"We are saddened and outraged by the alleged conduct by this former teacher and we remain committed to our students’ welfare," the school district said in a press release Thursday.

