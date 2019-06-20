According to a petition for paternity and child support, an Arkansas woman is claiming lawyer Hunter Biden, former vice-president Joe Biden's son, is the father of her child.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, filed a lawsuit in Independence County, Arkansas to prove Biden is the father of her 10-month-old child.

According to Roberts' court papers, the two were in a relationship, and a child was born a result of that relationship in August 2018.

Roberts is ordering Biden to enter a permanent order for child support and provide health insurance for the infant. The filing also said all out-of-pocket expenses would be split between the two parents.

Biden, 49, is already the father of three children and recently married a a South African woman named Melissa Cohen.