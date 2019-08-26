Editor's note: The above video is from an Aug. 20 newscast.

PHOENIX - A 49-year-old Phoenix man reported missing on Aug. 6 was found dead in Heber-Overgaard, police said Monday.

According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the are aof Forest Service Road 95 in Heber-Overgaard on Sunday for a death investigation.

The body was identified as Keith Bailey, reported missing out of Phoenix earlier this month.

"Upon deputies and detectives responding to the area, Mr. Bailey was located deceased a short distance away from his vehicle in a wooded area," NCSO said in a statement. "Currently there is no evidence to suspect that there was any criminal involvement in this matter."

Keith Bailey was last seen on Aug. 6 by his live-in girlfriend, Nikki Bailey.

“He just walked out of the bedroom and said he was going to work and left,” Nikki told 12 News on Aug. 20.

Keith Bailey's credit cards were last used in Payson.

A Facebook post by Nikki has captured lots of attention, shared more than 30,000 times by many wanting to know more about this case.

Nikki says they texted each other later that day, mostly about personal problems. At one point, Nikki says she told Keith she didn’t like her hair and wanted to cut it. She says Keith suggested she visit her mom in Las Vegas, a few more messages would be exchanged before Keith sent a last text apologizing.

“A text message at 3:35 p.m. that said ‘I’m sorry for all the stress and pain that I have caused you,’ and that’s it, that’s the last message that I received,” said Nikki.

She says the message had a lot to do with a fallout with one of Keith’s sons. “He was very overwhelmed and very stressed out about some issues that he had with his son and some issues that he was having with someone at work,” said Nikki.

She reported him missing a few hours after that last text was sent, the evening of Aug. 6.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work with the Phoenix Police Department on this investigation.