SAN ANTONIO — An argument over parking overnight left four people with stab wounds, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD said they were called out to the scene at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of West Avenue just after midnight.

According to investigators, two of the victims were transported to University Hospital, one in serious and the other in stable condition.

Two other victims were able to be treated at the scene.

Two suspects were arrested, while one fled on foot.