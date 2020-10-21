Archdiocese of San Antonio responds to comments made by Pope Francis

Pope Francis is the first pontiff to take such a stance.

SAN ANTONIO — During an interview that aired this week, for the first time, Pope Francis publicly stated his support for same-sex civil unions.

According to the Associated Press in the documentary Pope Francis says, “Homosexual people have the right to be a family. They are children of God.”

He’s the first pontiff to take such a stance.

The Associated Press reports during the interview Pope Francis went on to say, “You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law, that way they are legally covered.”

The Archdiocese of San Antonio sent KENS 5 this statement from Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller:

“I have not seen the documentary film “Francesco,” which premiered October 21 in Rome. According to news reports I have read, Pope Francis spoke briefly in the film regarding civil unions. He has addressed this issue in the past, when he was Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina; and in prior interviews. He is NOT advocating for same-sex marriage.

I am sure in the coming days the pope will offer clarifying comments and speak more in-depth regarding his remarks in the documentary. The Holy Father remains daily in my prayers.”

In a Facebook post, KENS 5 asked the community for their reaction to the news.

One post that got quite a few likes came from Samantha Rodriguez who said “Same-sex people should be allowed to marry and do what they want to. They are humans and can be parents too. Have an open mind.”