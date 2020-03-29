CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport and Fulton Mayor along with Aransas County judge have released a statement regarding the county stay at home order and other topics such as closing hotels.

Rockport Mayor Patrick Rios told 3 News that the local occupancy rate has been in the single digits. "Normally this time of year it would get in the 90% rate on a good weekend and summer the weekends are booked up"

Hotel managers and owners will be meeting through zoom, a video app to discuss all of their options.

Mayor Rios told us they are trying to not have people from infected areas to come down as a form of precaution.

"We love tourists, we love visitors, but we have to protect everyone."

Here is what the entire statement says..

March 29, 2020

We are now in Day One of the “Order to Stay Home” for residents. This decision was not made lightly. We recognize the inconvenience to our residents, but these are unique and difficult times and we must implement measures to assure the safety of our residents.

Our success in stemming the spread of the virus truly depends on YOUR actions. Please limit your out-of-home forays to work and shopping. Ask friends and family to postpone visits as they may spread the virus from high contagion areas where they live or in route.

The same holds true in asking YOU not to travel into infected areas. The City of Portland’s announcement on Saturday, of an individual who tested positive and is hospitalized, is a travel-related case.

On Monday, our local hotels and motels will be meeting to discuss a phased closing of lodging facilities. They recognize the need to protect the community and their employees by not having rooms available to out-of-town visitors.

Practice social distancing when you are out. We’re seeing lines of shoppers, inside and out of stores, not implementing this practice. The retailers are having a hard-enough time keeping up with demand; it’s not their responsibility to monitor you as well. When you are shopping, only touch the items that you will be buying to help contain the spread of germs and wash or disinfect them before placing in a pantry, cupboard, or refrigerator/freezer.

If you have questions, please check out the local government and Chamber web sites. There is an array of information that includes open businesses and restaurants; statistical information and maps; links to federal and state agencies; preventive tips and more. If your question isn’t addressed, then give us a call. Try not to post questions on social media as you may be given incorrect information or a snarky comment.

Because so many people are staying at home there is an increase usage of our wastewater system. While the system is capable of handling this extra load, we’re encountering some other issues that may affect its viability.

Now it’s time to talk dirty. No, not profanity, but sanitary and sewer precautions

The ONLY item, other than bodily waste, that should be flushed down the toilet is toilet paper. For those on septic systems or RVs, you should be using the appropriate toilet paper for your system.

While there are some brands of wipes that say they are “flushable,” the truth of the matter is that they do not degrade properly and can clog pipes and sewer pumps, as shown in the picture to the right. Other non-flushable items include facial tissue, napkin, paper towels, diapers, hair, cotton balls, and dental floss. One should also never flush medications – they may be disposed of in the trash or in drop boxes at the Public Safety Center and Town of Fulton offices.

This is not just a local issue. You can Google and see the kinds of gunk and messes that are clogging up lines everywhere.

If we don’t make an effort individually to address this issue, we might all experience some severe problems - lift stations going down or back-ups into residences. Replacement of damaged pumps can cost more than $15,000 – an expense that is passed on into your sewer rate – and damage from sewage backed up into your home cost you money as well. Please do your part. If you have any questions, call the City or your septic provider.

This is a bigger fight than Harvey -- and an invisible one at that. We owe it to ourselves, our loved ones, and friends and neighbors in the community to do whatever it takes to stop the spread of this insidious virus.

As a reminder, The Order continues until 11:59 pm on April 14

Remember -- through facts, not fear we’ll come through it.