SAN ANTONIO — A massive apartment fire late Tuesday night left 55 people, including 20 children, without homes, according to fire officials.

The fire ripped through the Whitefield Place apartment complex on Clark Avenue near Highway 281 on the southeast side around 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming out of the building. People in 16 apartments were forced to evacuate.

The Red Cross is helping more than 40 people affected.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

