WASHINGTON D.C., DC — John Sanders, the acting commissioner of United States Customs and Border Protection, has announced he will step down from his post.

According to the Associated Press, the move comes "amid outrage over his agency's treatment of detained migrant children."

The AP reports Sanders will officially resign on July 5.

Since late 2018, six children have died after being detained by CBP.

