SAN ANTONIO — Animal Care Services is offering discounts on pet adoptions to celebrate the new yaer.

The "New Year, Used Pet" special will offer $25 dogs and $5 cats for three days from Friday, January 3 to Sunday, January 5.

All pre-owned ACS pets come with "a multi-point inspection" including sterilization surgery, vaccinations and a microchip with a lifetime registration. ACS certified pre-owned dogs also can get free training "tune-ups" for life.

The shelter is located at 4710 State Highway 151 off Old Highway 90.

Animal Care Services says it will open Friday at 11 am for "test cuddles".

RELATED: 'Get matchy-matchy with your fur baby' | Retailer creates sparkling dress for you and your pet

RELATED: Man finds note saying his missing dog was killed

RELATED: Holiday hazards every pet owner should know