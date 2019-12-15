If you are looking to add to your family this holiday season, Animal Care Services is offering an adoption special starting Monday.

The special runs from December 16 to December 22. The adopt-a-thon features specials to adopt dogs and cats.

Dogs can be adopted for $15, while cats can be adopted for just $5. All ACS pets are sterilized, vaccinated, de-wormed, licensed and microchipped. Animal Care also provides free training options for all dogs adopted from the shelter.

Animal Care Services also asks people to carefully consider the decision when they are giving pets as a gift.

