SAN ANTONIO — Looking to adopt a pet? Now is the perfect time!

Animal Care Services of San Antonio will be holding a "Name your Own Price" adoption event for dogs Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16.

The warmer months are a high season for local shelters, so in an effort to encourage adoptions, would be pet parents can name the adoption fee on all dogs over the age of six months.

All pets adopted from Animal Care Services leave sterilized, vaccinated, de-wormed, licensed and micro-chipped with a basic lifetime registration.

For more information, you can visit the ACS website.