SAN ANTONIO — Inside Mrs. Angie D'Ambrosio's 5th grade class it's all hands-on when it comes to learning.

"It really is really fun. I get to be like the crazy Mrs. Frizzle. I get to have the crazy animals, and we hatch chickens, and we learn with our hands and it really is so much fun," Angie D'Ambrosio said.

D'Ambrosio's methods, proven popular with her students.

"She is my favorite out of all of them because she does the most fun stuff," student, Kade Bowen said.

"I think it's just really fun and entertaining and we are learning at the same time," student, Valeria Loredo said.

Her students learning that science can be found in just about every daily task.

"Anyone could get a kid to love science it really is a lot of fun all by itself but getting them to do science that's like a privilege," D'Ambrosio said.

With 24 years of teaching under her belt, this veteran can tell you there's one thing that helps her to really reach her class.

"It's just so important for them to know that you care and it's just like showing up to a middle school volleyball game or going to a ballet performance on a weekend then they know that you get them," D'Ambrosio said.

It's what this military brat says first inspired her to become a teacher.

"We grew up all over the world," D'Ambrosio said. "...you just you would learn to count on your teachers, and I just I remember in 5th grade looking at my teacher and thinking I want to do that."

But if you ask D'Ambrosio about being honored with the Excel award or any other she's received, her responses remain the same.

"I don't do what a thousand other teachers in this city do we just it's so great that people take a minute and think about teachers and how we spend our day and this is just an honor," D'Ambrosio said.

And she has a message for others aspiring to mold young minds.

"Have high expectations, make relationships with your kids so that they know that you love them, but also expect them to do their very best and give them your best and just learn together," D'Ambrosio said. "Just always keep learning."