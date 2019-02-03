SAN ANTONIO — Andreen Nicole McDonald, 29, has been reported missing.

According to officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, McDonald never showed up to work Friday, March 1, and did not make it back to her residence which is located near Canyon Golf and Wilderness Oak.

The missing 29-year-old stands at 5'11, weighs 160 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

During a press conference this afternoon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar revealed that no one, friends, family, nor business associates had seen or heard from Mcdonald since Thursday, February 28.

Sheriff Salazar acknowledged that it was possible that McDonald had voluntarily left the country. However, McDonald left behind personal items that someone would normally take with them when traveling, which is why authorities believe she is missing under suspicious circumstances.

He also acknowledged that it was "absolutely possible" that Mcdonald could be the victim of foul play.

When asked if it was too early to call McDonald's husband, a high-ranking officer in the Air Force, a suspect, Sheriff Salazar responded, "It is, because we don't have direct evidence at this point that a crime has been committed, much less an exact crime... knowing what offense has been committed. We certainly cannot rule that out."

The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information on Mcdonald's whereabouts or interested in sharing surveillance footage from the 1000 block of Solitude Cove, call (210)-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org or bcsotips@bexar.org.