SAN ANTONIO — Dr. Jane Goodall brings her unique and groundbreaking experiences to San Antonio this spring.

"An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE" will take place on April 16, 2020 at the Tobin Center.

Dr. Goodall's work with wild chimpanzees changed the way the majestic creatures were viewed and redefined species conservation. 60 years ago, Dr. Goodall was 26 when she was tasked with being the first to formally observe and better understand chimpanzees.

Over the last six decades, Dr. Goodall and the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) have established and maintained what is now the longest running study of wild chimpanzees in the world.

In "An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE", you'll hear stories of her epic journey and why she still has hope today.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 13th online and at the Tobin Center's Box Office.

