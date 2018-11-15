Dallas — Comedian Amy Schumer posted on Instagram Thursday afternoon that she would not be able to perform Thursday night at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas due to hyperemesis, a severe form of nausea that affects pregnant women.

"Texas I am so deeply sorry," Schumer wrote in her Instagram post. "I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bull----! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @ amyschumer on Nov 15, 2018 at 10:55am PST

Schumer's website has already taken the Dallas show off of her touring schedule. The appearance has also been removed from the Winspear Opera House's calendar. There is no information yet on rescheduled show dates.

This is Schumer and husband Chris Fischer's first child.

