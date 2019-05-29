ROUND ROCK, Texas — During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Hansel Phelps, who is the construction lead for Kalahari Resorts, said Wednesday marked one year since crews started the construction on the multi-million-dollar property.

Todd Nelson is working the project and said it will include a "giant convention center, largest indoor waterpark in America, indoor theme-park, six full-service restaurants, piano bar, full spa, lots of retail, delis, pizzerias."

"It's a Las Vegas casino hotel without a casino and a waterpark subbed in," said Nelson.

The indoor waterpark is on track to open in 2020. It will be located at US 79 across from Dell Diamond.

