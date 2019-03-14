HOUSTON — An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children who police say were abducted at gunpoint.

The alert is for both four-year-old Aiden Payne-Warner and six-year-old Alexander Payne-Warner, Jr. Police say the two, along with their mother, were taken at gunpoint. The suspect was identified by police say Andre Redus McDaniel, 27. All descriptions are below.

Police say they were taken 8330 Blue Quail Drive in Missouri City.

AT THIS POINT, WE DON’T HAVE PHOTOS OF THE KIDS. AS SOON AS WE DO, WE WILL POST THEM HERE.

Four-year-old Aiden is a black male. Aiden has a light complexion, short black hair and light brown eyes. He is approximately 3 ft. tall. He was last seen wearing white with black print matching basketball pants and shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Six-year-old Alexander is a black male. Alex is taller and slimmer than Aiden, and has a medium-complexion. He has dark brown eyes and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing red with black print matching basketball shorts and shirt, and light canvas shoes.

Their mother, Shyqua Nutall, 26, is a black female. She is 5' 7" and approximately 90 pounds. Syqua may be wearing her short, natural hair or a long, blond wig. She has light brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray with lime green horizontal stripes fitted exercise top and pants. She has a word tattooed on her chest above her right breast.

There may be a baby with them, as well.

McDaniel is a black male, approximately 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, black tank top, and blue jeans. He is believed to be driving a 2013 white Chevy Impala with a paper plate #30395Z3.

Anyone with information about the children, vehicle or suspect is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.

