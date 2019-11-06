LEAGUE CITY, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a little boy in League City, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Police are looking for 2-year-old Malakhi Bankhead and two adults, Katherine Ulrich, 21, and Cody Bankhead, 24.

The boy was last seen on Tuesday, June 4 around 9:30 p.m.

Malakhi is described as a black male, around 35 lbs and 3'1". He has brown eyes and black hair.

Katherine is described as a white female, around 150 lbs and 5'11". She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Cody is described as a black male, around 160 lbs and 5'10". He has brown eyes and black hair.

They are believed to be driving a white 2015 BMW SUV with Texas plate KSW8656.

Police have not confirmed if the adults are the boy's parents.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: