SAN ANTONIO — Update: The Amber Alert has been discontinued for the Battle sisters.

The Waco Police Department is asking the public for their help to find sisters, T'shanti Battle, 4, and Thariyah Battle, 3.

The sisters were last seen wearing white tank tops and tutus; T'Shanti in a turquoise tutu and a blue jean jacket, while Thariyah had on a peach tutu and an Apple Bottom vest.

Both girls have black hair, brown eyes, and weigh around 25 to 30 pounds.

Police are looking for Christopher Petty in connection with their abduction.

Petty was last heard from in Waco and is driving a white, Ford Expedition with paper Texas license plates.

According to police, Petty is 37, weighs around 200 pounds, and is 5'9.

KENS 5

Petty has tattoos all over his body and possible pierced ears.

He was last scene wearing a tan tank top and black shorts.

Call (254)-750-7500 with any information related to the whereabouts of Petty or the Battle sisters.