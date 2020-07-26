3-year-old girl at center of Longview AMBER Alert reunited with family, police say

Naveah Chaseberry has been found safe following her abduction two weeks ago. Police say Donnie Ray Chaseberry, 53, was involved in her disappearance.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Naveah Chaseberry has been reunited with her family after the 3-year-old girl was reportedly abducted in Longview, Texas about two weeks ago, according to police.

The Longview Police Department confirmed she was found safe Sunday. The child was believed to be in grave or immediate danger after she was abducted July 15.

Prior to her disappearance, Neveah was last seen at 210 W Melton St. in Longview. She is a Black girl who is about 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 30 to 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Texas Department of Public Safety believed Donnie Ray Chaseberry, 53, may be involved in Neveah's abduction. He is a Black man who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 260 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Donnie has tattoos on his left and right arm, abdomen, chest and back. He also his discoloration on his abdomen, left and right leg and a scar on his left elbow.

Donnie is driving a gold Lexus GS300 with license plate JFT9567. The car has tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.

If you have any information about Neveah or her abduction, please call Longview PD at 903-237-1199.