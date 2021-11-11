AMBER Alert issued for Austin 3-year-old last seen early Thursday morning

McKenzie Byrne was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 on Research Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are looking for a missing Austin 3-year-old last seen early Thursday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne was last seen in the 8800 block of Research Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. She is described as 3 feet, 2 inches tall and 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pink/purple pants.

Authorities believe she may be with 37-year-old Brian Byrne. He is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 220 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball pants.

Brian Byrne drives a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra truck with the Texas license plate BP70978.

If you have any information about McKenzie Byrne's whereabouts, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.