MARKHAM, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl last seen Thursday night in Markham, Texas in Matagorda County.

Jaziaha Williams was last seen at 10 p.m. in the 300 block of 10th Street. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you see her, call the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office at 979-245-5526.