SEATTLE — Amanda Knox will go back to Italy this week for the first since being convicted and eventually acquitted in a 2007 murder and sexual assault.

Knox posted a picture from a hike on Instagram on Sunday saying she would be making the trip in three days.

“Feeling frayed, so I made my own inspirational workplace poster. ‘Hang in there!’ Just imagine I'm a kitten,” Knox wrote in a caption of a photo of her appearing to hang off the side of Rattlesnake Ledge near North Bend.

Knox will attend a conference in Modena, Italy this weekend by the Italy Innocence Project, which seeks to help people convicted of crimes they didn’t commit.

Knox and her former boyfriend were initially convicted in the murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in Perugia. They eventually were acquitted after a years-long series of flip-flop higher-court decisions.

Italy was ordered in January to pay Knox $20,000 in damages, costs, and expenses after police failed to offer legal assistance and a translator during questioning.